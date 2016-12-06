MPs submit plea to remove Hyderabad High Court judge

more-in

Sixty-one Members of Parliament have submitted a petition to initiate removal proceedings against Justice C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy of the Hyderabad High Court, to Rajya Sabha chairperson, Hamid Ansari. Mr. Ansari is yet to give any ruling on it.

“Around 61 MPs, including myself, have signed this petition. We will await his (Mr. Ansari) ruling on the matter,” CPI leader and Rajya Sabha MP D. Raja told The Hindu. Several MPs from the Telegu Desam Party were also signatories to the petition. In the petition, MPs said, “There is an allegation made by a Mr. Rama Krishna, formerly principal junior civil judge, Rayachoty, Kadapa district, currently under suspension, that he was forced by Justice C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy to remove the name of a Mr. Pavan Kumar Reddy, who happens to be the brother of Justice Reddy, from a dying declaration recorded by Mr. Rama Krishna when he was posted as magistrate at Rayachoty. Mr. Pavan Kumar Reddy is the additional public prosecutor of Rayachoty courts,” said the petition.

The dying declaration was made by one M. Ramanujulu, the “servant of Mr. Pavan Reddy” and had reportedly incriminated him in a crime.