M.J. Akbar hits out at AIMPLB

Minister of State for External Affairs M.J. Akbar on Saturday criticised the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) over its opposition to the proposed uniform civil code and its position on the issue of triple talaq.

Mr. Akbar termed the AIMPLB the “Muslim Male Personal Law Board,” and accused it of gender discrimination.

The Minister made the remarks at a convention titled “Muslim women in the present times”, which was organised by several women’s rights organisations.

Pointing out that in Islam a woman’s needs to consent was necessary for marriage, Mr. Akbar asked why the same should not be applicable when it came to talaq (divorce).

By supporting triple talaq, the AIMPLB was pushing the institution of marriage in Islam to the “verge of ruin”, the Minister said. “The spirit of Islam calls for gender equality and not for gender oppression,” he said adding that the country could not progress if women lagged behind due to unequal treatment.

The Minister said the AIMPLB was more concerned about keeping women under control than adhering to the spirit of Islam. He took a dig at the AIMPLB’s rally in the city last month.

“There are forces that are not bothered about the spirit of Islam but are only concerned about keeping women as slaves … Just because one can assemble a large gathering that does not mean their claims are justified,” the Minister said.