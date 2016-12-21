Lt Gen Praveen Bakshi meets Defence Minister Parrikar

Lt. Gen Praveen Bakshi inspecting the parade at Officer Taining Academy(OTA) in Chennai. File Photo | Photo Credit: M Moorthy

Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen Praveen Bakshi met Defence Minister Mamohar Parrikar on Wednesday, days after he was superseded in the appointment of the next Army Chief.

The meeting is underway at South Block, sources confirmed.

Last weekend the government appointed Lt Gen Bipin Rawat as the next Army Chief. In doing so, the government had superseded the two senior-most officers including Lt Gen Bakshi who was in line for succession. The other officer is Southern Army Commander Lt Gen P.M. Hariz.

Army Chief Gen Dalbir Singh is set to retire on December 31.

There were wide speculations that Lt Gen Bakshi could be appointed as the first Permanent Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee. However there has been no indication of any such movement so far.

Military circles have been abuzz that the two General officers may tender their resignations before the end of the month.