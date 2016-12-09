Lok Sabha sits, Rajya Sabha stalled

Even as the Opposition protest against demonetisation continued to stall Rajya Sabha on Thursday, the Lok Sabha did succeed in passing the Supplementary Demand for Grants amid the din.

The House passed the second batch of Supplementary Demand for Grants by a voice vote after a short debate that was marked by slogan-shouting by the Congress, the Trinamool Congress and a few other Opposition parties.

Kirit Somaiya of the BJP, Jayadev Galla of the Telugu Desam Party and Dushyant Chautala of the Indian National Lok Dal took part in the debate.

Replying to the discussion amid Opposition slogans, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley attacked the Congress, challenging it to cite one decision the UPA took against black money in 10 years.

Countering the charge that the Centre had given a window to black money holders to convert their unaccounted-for wealth into white by paying 50 per cent tax, Mr. Jaitley said: “It is not just 50 per cent. Out of the remaining 50 per cent, 25 per cent would be kept by the government for four years. If you calculate the interest on that, the effective tax comes to 65 per cent.” This, he said, was way more than the 8 per cent charged under the Voluntary Disclosure of Income Scheme (VDIS) of 1997.

The Supplementary Demand for Grants and related Bills, approved by the lower House, authorise the government to increase public expenditure by about Rs. 60,000 crore, though the additional cash outgo would be just Rs. 36,000 crore.

Demand to mourn deaths

The Rajya Sabha, however, remained stalled. It was adjourned twice during the pre-lunch session and then finally for the day a few minutes after it reassembled at 2 p.m, ensuring that no business was transacted.

As the House assembled and papers were laid, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy of the Trinamool said 115 people had died in the 30 days since the demonetisation. The House should mourn them, he said.

When Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad was asked by the Chair to speak as requested by him, Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu protested. He said the Opposition was using the tactic of slamming the government and then disrupting proceedings to prevent Ministers from speaking.

Mr. Azad then said more than 100 farmers, women, youth and elderly persons had lost their lives in one month due to the hardships caused by the government’s wrong policies. “We wanted this House to mourn their deaths, but the government has refused an obituary reference.” The Opposition, he said, had mourned the deaths outside the House near the Gandhi statue and observed a black day.

The House was soon adjourned as both sides resumed shouting of slogans.