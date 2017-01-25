National

List of Padma awardees 2017

Here is the list of 2017 Padma award winners. The list comprises of 7 Padma Vibhushan, 7 Padma Bhushan and 75 Padma Shri Awardees.  19 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 5 persons from the category of foreigners, NRIs, PIOs and 6 Posthumous awardees.

Padma Vibhushan

AwardeeField of Prominence
Sharad PawarPublic Affairs
Murli Manohar JoshiPublic Affairs
P.A. Sangma (posthumous)Public Affairs
Sunder Lal Patwah (posthumous)Public Affairs
K.J.YesudasArt - Music
Sadhguru Jaggi VasudevOthers - Spiritualism
Udipi Ramachandra Rao Science & Engineering

 

Padma Bhushan

AwardeeField of Prominence
Vishwa Mohan BhattArt - Music
Devi Prasad DwivediLiterature & Education
Tehemton UdwadiaMedicine
Ratna Sundar MaharajOthers-Spiritualism
Swami Niranjana Nanda SaraswatiOthers-Yoga
H.R.H. Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn (Foreigner)Literature & Education
Cho Ramaswamy (Posthumous)Literature & Education –Journalism

Padma Shri

 

AwardeeField of Prominence
Basanti BishtArt-Music
Chemanchery Kunhiraman NairArt-Dance
Aruna MohantyArt-Dance
Bharathi VishnuvardhanArt-Cinema
Sadhu MeherArt-Cinema
T K MurthyArt-Music
Laishram Birendrakumar SinghArt-Music
Krishna Ram ChaudharyArt-Music
Baoa DeviArt-Painting
Tilak GitaiArt-Painting
Aekka Yadagiri RaoArt-Sculpture
Jitendra HaripalArt-Music
Kailash KherArt-Music
Parassala B PonnammalArt-Music
Sukri BommagowdaArt-Music
Mukund NayakArt-Music
Purushottam UpadhyayArt-Music
Anuradha PaudwalArt-Music
Wareppa Naba NilArt-Theatre
Tripuraneni Hanuman ChowdaryCivil Service
T.K. ViswanathanCivil Service
Kanwal SibalCivil Service
Birkha Bahadur Limboo MuringlaLiterature & Education
Eli AhmedLiterature & Education
Narendra KohliLiterature & Education
G. VenkatasubbiahLiterature & Education 
Akkitham Achyuthan NamboothiriLiterature & Education
Kashi Nath PanditaLiterature & Education
Chamu Krishna ShastryLiterature & Education
Harihar Kripalu TripathiLiterature & Education
Michel DaninoLiterature & Education
Punam SuriLiterature & Education
VG PatelLiterature & Education
V KoteswarammaLiterature & Education
Balbir DuttLiterature & Education-Journalism
Bhawana SomaayaLiterature & Education-Journalism
Vishnu PandyaLiterature & Education-Journalism
Subroto DasMedicine
Bhakti YadavMedicine
Mohammed Abdul WaheedMedicine
Madan Madhav GodboleMedicine
Devendra Dayabhai PatelMedicine
Harkishan SinghMedicine
Mukut MinzMedicine
Arun Kumar SharmaOthers-Archaeology
Sanjeev KapoorOthers-Culinary
Meenakshi AmmaOthers-Martial Art
Genabhai Dargabhai PatelOthers-Agriculture
Chandrakant PithawaScience & Engineering
Ajoy Kumar RayScience & Engineering
Chintakindi MalleshamScience & Engineering
Jitendra Nath GoswamiScience & Engineering
Daripalli RamaiahSocial Work
Girish BhardwajSocial Work
Karimul HakSocial Work
Bipin GanatraSocial Work
Nivedita Raghunath BhideSocial work
Appasaheb DharmadhikariSocial Work
Baba Balbir Singh SeechewalSocial Work
Virat KohliSports-Cricket
Shekar NaikSports-Cricket
Vikasa GowdaSports-Discus Throw
Deepa MalikSports-Athletics
Mariyappan ThangaveluSports-Athletics
Dipa KarmakarSports-Gymnastics
P. R. ShreejeshSports-Hockey
Sakshi MalikSports-Wrestling
Mohan Reddy Venkatrama BodanapuTrade & Industry
Imrat Khan  (NRI/PIO)Art-Music
Anant Agarwal (NRI/PIO)Literature & Education
H.R. Shah (NRI/PIO)Literature & Education-Journalism
Suniti Solomon (Posthumous)Medicine
Asoke Kumar Bhattacharyya (Posthumous)Others-Archaeology
Dr. Mapuskar (Posthumous)Social Work
Anuradha Koirala (Foreigner)Social Work

 

Source: PIB India
