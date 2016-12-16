Line of succession is decided by people: Parrikar

more-in

Adding further mystery to the delay in the appointment of chiefs to the Army and the Air Force, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Friday said the “line of succession is decided by the people.” Traditionally the seniormost officer among those eligible is appointed the chief.

Stating that the next Army Chief would be appointed “very soon,” Mr. Parrikar said the line of succession was decided by the people. He was answering to a question whether the government would stick to the tradition of seniority, according to Agency reports.

The Minister was speaking to the media after paying tributes at the Amar Jawan Jyoti on the eve of Vijay Diwas to commemorate the liberation war of Bangladesh in 1971.

Mr. Parrikar’s comments have added to the confusion and give credence to reports that the government is looking to change the order of succession.

Army Chief General Dalbir Singh and Air Force head Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha will retire on December 31 and it is customary to announce the names 2-3 months in advance.

File with PMO

The file with the names of the proposed candidates for the top posts has been with the Prime Minister’s Office for some time now for final decision. As per seniority, Lt. Gen. Praveen Bakshi, Eastern Army Commander, and Air Marshal B.S. Dhanoa, IAF Vice Chief, are the prospective Chiefs.

However, military circles are rife with speculation that the government is keen on Vice Chief of Army Lt. Gen. Bipin Rawat to head the 1.2 million force. Army sources said that if this was to happen, two seniormost officers would be superseded, unprecedented in the military so far. Lt. Gen. P.M. Hariz, Southern Army Commander, is second in seniority after Lt. Gen. Bakshi.

Senior ministry officials had earlier indicated that the announcement could be made as soon as the Parliament session ends.

“It will be done very soon. We do not want to create speculation in the Services,” sources said on Friday.