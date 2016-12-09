Life term for Dholpur MLA in murder case

more-in

A sessions court in Dholpur on Thursday sentenced sitting Bahujan Samaj Party MLA from Dholpur, B.L. Kushwaha, to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs.10,000 on him after convicting him for the murder of a student leader in 2012.

Sharpshooter Satyendra Singh of Uttar Pradesh was also handed down the life term in the “honour killing” case involving the murder of student leader Naresh Kushwaha in Jhilkapura village in Dholpur district.

The MLA, who is at present in judicial custody, is also an accused in a fraud case registered by the Gwalior police in Madhya Pradesh.

The MLA had surrendered before the police in October 2014 after remaining elusive for several months in the murder case. The prosecution contended that the BSP legislator had got Naresh Kushwaha killed with the help of shooters because the boy had developed friendship with his sister.

Additional sessions judge Saleem Badar held B.L. Kushwaha and Satyendra Singh guilty under Sections 302 (murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.