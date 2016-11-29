Let the debate begin first, says Rajnath

Course of action: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi with senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge at Parliament House in New Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Home Minister says Narendra Modi will come to the Lok Sabha and even join discussion

Parliament stayed stalled over demonetisation for the eighth straight day on Monday, with Home Minister Rajnath Singh trying to break the ice by saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would come to the Lok Sabha and even intervene if the debate on demonetisation began.

Opposition members in the Lok Sabha pressed for an adjournment motion on demonetisation, but this was rejected by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. They also demanded that the Prime Minister attend the House and intervene.

“As far as the Prime Minister coming to the House is concerned, if the Opposition wants he will come and intervene,” Home Minister Rajnath Singh said, asserting that the demonetisation move was historic and pro-poor.

He said none could question the intentions of the government, adding that the government was ready to discuss the move from the day the session began if anyone had problems with its implementation. He, however, contended that it was for the Speaker to decide under what rule the discussion would take place.

Breaking the deadlock

Before this, Leader of the Congress party in the Lower House Mallikarjun Kharge said that the deadlock in the House could end if the Prime Minister attended the proceedings, Opposition members’ adjournment notices were accepted and a debate was conducted.

He added that more than 70 people had died in bank queues, and this made the matter one of paramount importance.

Mr. Kharge said that a Union Minister had to pay through cheque when he went to a hospital to collect his brother’s body, as the hospital refused to accept the old currency notes.

He was hinting at reports about how Union Minister Sadanand Gowda was himself hit by demonetisation. Mr. Kharge also pointed out how common people were suffering because of the decision. Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav told the Lok Sabha that farmers were bearing the brunt, adding that the country would get destroyed if farmers got destroyed.

First instance

In the Rajya Sabha, Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said that this was the first instance when the Prime Minister had not given a statement in any of the Houses of Parliament after a crucial decision.

He added that Mr. Modi alone could satisfy the House as it was widely believed that the Union Cabinet and the Finance Minister had not been informed of the decision in advance.

Earlier, Congress leader Anand Sharma said the demonetisation was illegal.

“Sir, I want a ruling on this because the Banking Regulation Act, the RBI Act and the Constitution of India do not vest the Prime Minister or the Finance Minister collectively with any power to deprive people access to their own property, that is, their money lying in their own bank deposit accounts or to ration that in any manner,” he said.

“Article 21 of the Constitution says that no person shall be deprived of his life or personal liberty. Eighty people have died. There are 34 notifications or circulars... Sir, the Government has not tabled even one notification or one circular in the House.”