Let’s work together, India tells China

Speaking to delegates at a conference to mark the launch of India-China think tanks forum, Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar said India and China must work towards convergences to dispel the idea that they were competing with each other.

The think tanks forum between the two countries is the latest initiative to create understanding across differences that have in recent months defined India’s ties with China.

Elaborating on the issue of India’s quest for nuclear energy, Mr. Jaishankar said, “In India’s case, predictable access to civilian nuclear energy technology is key. The broadbasing of the nuclear technology control group is also helpful to a more representative international order. Keeping in mind this solidarity of major developing states, “it is important that China view it [NSG] as a developmental aspiration and not give it a political colouring,” the Foreign Secretary said.

Earlier, inaugurating the think tanks forum, Minister of State for External Affairs M.J. Akbar said India and China had no other option apart from collaborating with each other for creating peace and prosperity in the world.

India has been unable to blacklist Pakistan-based terror mastermind Maulana Masood Azhar due to China’s ‘technical hold’. In a subtle jibe to China-Pakistan ties, Mr. Akbar said, “a mature friend is far, far, better than a hysterical partner.”