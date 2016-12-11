Leopard caught in Delhi

more-in

A leopard was caught from the fringes of the Yamuna Biodiversity Park here on Saturday morning, weeks after it was first spotted in the area.

The animal, which is about three years old, was spotted in November, leading the Delhi Forest Department to set traps to capture it, said Chief Wildlife Warden A.K. Shukla. It had probably strayed from its family either near the Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh or the Kalesar National Park in Haryana and made its way to Delhi, said Mr. Shukla.

“This is the first time that a big cat has been captured alive in Delhi. The leopard was shifted to Delhi Zoo, where it will undergo a medical examination. If found healthy, it will be translocated to Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh,” he said. After setting up cameras and traps, the Forest Department found that the leopard had taken a Nilgai fawn as prey about 10 days ago, he said. Following its tracks, the wildlife experts were able to pinpoint the leopard’s location and coax it toward a cage with a goat as bait.

Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder, Wildlife SOS, said the leopard was caught from a village near the biodiversity park and would be released into its natural habitat soon. A veterinarian from the Delhi Zoo was called in to tranquillise the leopard, he said.