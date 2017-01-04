LeT militant gunned down in Sopore

more-in

One Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant was killed and a CRPF officer was injured in two separate militancy-related incidents in Kashmir Valley on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said suspicious movement of two persons was noticed in Haritar-Tarzoo village in Baramulla district’s Sopore area on Tuesday morning. “They [the militants] were asked to stop for their identity but they turned down the warning and opened fire on the ambush party. The encounter ended with the killing of a militant.”

The slain militant was identified as Umar Khitab, a Pakistani citizen. One AK-47, three AK-47 magazines, 70 rounds, one grenade, one compass and one wireless set were recovered from the encounter site.

“Khitab was active in Sopore from the past four years and was involved in a number of firing and grenade lobbing cases. He took active part in the 2016 unrest and remained the part of protests during which he resorted firing at many occasions,” the police spokesperson added.