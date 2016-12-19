Lanura is first village to go cashless in J&K

Lanura in Budgam district has become the first village in Jammu and Kashmir to go ‘cashless’.

At least one member of each household in the village, about 30 km from the summer capital, has been trained in using the Electronic Payment System (EPS), an official spokesman said here on Sunday. So far, 150 persons have been trained. The spokesman put the achievement down to the efforts of the CSC e-Governance Services India Limited and the National Informatics Centre. The government has been pushing for digital transactions since the demonetisation move. — PTI