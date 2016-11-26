Lalu says PM is like Uncle Podger

more-in

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday posted a series of tweets on the Centre’s demonetisation comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Uncle Podger, an interesting character in writer Jerome K. Jerome’s comic novel Three Men in a Boat. The tweets which came one after another were in both Hindi and English and instantly retweeted.

“Like Uncle Podger, Modiji boasts he needs no one, but soon employs everyone, creates mess, blames all-picture out of frame and himself out of scene,” tweeted Mr. Yadav. He followed this up with another tweet: “Modiji, like Uncle Podger, over promises but under delivers. First promises to deliver everything on his own and then creates a mess for all.”

In Bihar’s ruling coalition, the RJD and Congress have been opposing demonetisation while their alliance partner Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar has dubbed it as a bold move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that its “effect will be seen later.”

In the first Hindi tweet, Mr. Lalu Prasad wrote, “Modiji is playing the role of Uncle Podger…therefore he is making trouble for RBI, Finance Ministry, government, people, BJP and farmers.”

“This Uncle Podger is making loss for everyone by making entry into every house, every business…in spite of this he is a victim of his self-importance that no one is better than him.”

Soon thousands following Mr. Yadav ‘liked’ and retweeted his posts. Many believed the posts could have been composed on his behalf by someone who had read the book.

Some wondered: ‘how could a person like Lalu Prasad make a reference to a character Uncle Podger.’ While speaking to The Hindu some said the posts in his name could have been tweeted by someone else who must have read the comic novel.

“What we know about Lalu Prasad is that he loves to quote some juicy and rustic references and characters but not cite an English comic character like Uncle Podger…he never has done that…it must have been written by someone else”, Ajay Kumar, a political observer said.