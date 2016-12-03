Lalu is a national heritage, says Ramdev

more-in

A day after the Bihar government decided not to accord the status of state guest to any religious saint or guru, yoga guru Baba Ramdev met Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad, who is said to be not keeping well for sometime now.

“My relation with Laluji is 15 years old and I’ve come to meet him to discuss about his health and not any politics. I advised him to do certain yogas to remain fit as he is a national heritage and his health is a matter of concern to all of us. He should remain healthy to serve the country for a long time,” Baba Ramdev told journalists after the meeting with the RJD chief on Friday.

Asked to comment on the Bihar government’s decision not to host religious figures, he said he “doesn’t require such status… If need be I can stay at Laluji’s residence… I’ve my followers who would love to take me to their home.”

Asked about the impact of demonetisation, he said: “The little hardship people are facing today will soon vanish.”

Baba Ramdev refuted reports that he was negotiating the marriage of his niece with Tej Pratap, elder son of Mr. Prasad and Bihar’s Health Minister.