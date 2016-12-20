Kodiyeri slams police action against writer Kamal Chavara

more-in

Deftly choosing words without embarrassing the Left government in Kerala, Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan lashed out at the police for unnecessarily foisting cases on individuals under the controversial Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and sedition charge of the Indian Penal Code.

His reaction came close on the heels of the veteran CPI (M) leader V.S. Achuthanandan criticising the police for registering cases against writer and theatre activist Kamal C. Chavara for showing disrespect to the national anthem. Both the leaders have openly expressed their opinion against the home department which is facing flak from different quarters for attempting to tyrannise dissenting voices.

Speaking to journalists in Kozhikode on Tuesday, Mr. Balakrishnan said that " there are police officers who act against the rules. Action should be taken against these personnel. It is not right for the police to charge UAPA and sedition charges against everyone, "he said.

He said that UAPA should not be charged against individuals who raise political issues. The case against Kamal should not have been taken at all. It was sheer atrocity on the part of the police to register a case against him. However he was given bail on sedition charges because the Left Democratic Front government was in power, Mr. Balakrishnan pointed out.

Previously Mr. Achuthanandan flayed the police for behaving in a fascist manner. The Left parties were ruling the State and that the days of torture at police stations had ended, he said.

Meanwhile Mr. Kamal is still undergoing hunger strike at the Kozhikode government medical college hospital for the second day on Tuesday. He said that he would continue his fast until the police drop the charges against him and also release his bystander Nadi Gulmohar aka Nadir who was arrested by the police on Sunday night for allegedly helping Maoists in Kannur.

The Kozhikode police had detained Kamal and had released him under the condition that he surrendered at the Karunagappally police station. But he had sought treatment at the medical college after feeling uneasiness.