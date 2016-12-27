Kidnapped Indian priest issues video appeal

more-in

An Indian Catholic missionary, who was kidnapped in Yemen, has made an emotional appeal for his release in a video sent by his captors on Monday.

The Ministry of External Affairs said India will continue to work with Saudi Arabia and Yemen to seek the release of Father Tom Uzhunnalil, kidnapped from Aden in March.

Spokesperson Vikas Swarup said the government was aware of the challenging circumstances in which Fr. Tom is held captive, even as a video showing the priest seeking help surfaced on the web.

“With regard to the safe release of Father Tom who was abducted some months ago, we have been in regular touch with countries in the region, especially Saudi Arabia as also the local Yemeni authorities,” said Mr. Swarup, assuring that the government’s efforts would continue.

Fr. Tom was kidnapped following a March 4 attack on a home for elderly citizens in Aden, run by the Missionaries of Charity. In the attack, 16 people, including four nuns of the order, were killed.

The resident priest in the home was kidnapped and has remained untraced but indicated in the appeal that his captors will negotiate.

“I was kidnapped in the month of March. Several months have gone by and my captors have made many contacts with the government of India but I am very sad and depressed that nothing has been done to get me released. If I were a European priest, I would have been taken more seriously by authorities and people. I am from India and therefore,… perhaps.. I am not considered of much value,” Father Tom said in the video. “Dear Pope Francis, dear holy father, please take care of my life…and please come to my help quickly,” he said. He highlighted that his health is deteriorating and he requires hospitalisation.

The MEA has maintained since March that it is in touch with “relevant partners” to secure the release of Father Tom. In 2014, another Indian priest Alexis Premkumar was kidnapped in Afghanistan but was released after eight months of captivity.