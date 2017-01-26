Kerala on course to become fully electrified State: Governor

more-in

Leading the 68th Republic Day celebrations in Kerala, Governor P. Sathasivam on Thursday said the State was moving ahead to be declared as a fully electrified State.

In his address after unfurling the national flag and inspecting the ceremonial parade at the Central Stadium here, he said the feat would be achieved by providing power connections to 2.5 lakh houses (which presently have no electricity).

“As a State which has already ensured the highest percentage of domestic electrification in the country, Kerala is also preparing to be declared as a fully electrified State by providing power connections to 2.5 lakh houses,” he said.

Mr. Sathasivam, however, cautioned about the necessity to save energy. “We should save energy through energy-efficient equipment and by using renewable energy wherever possible.” He said the government would upgrade public schools at a total outlay of ₹1,080 crore and termed the initiative the second revolution in the education sector.

“The plan is to spend ₹ 2 crore each in 220 higher secondary schools and ₹ 1 crore each in 640 lower and upper primary schools,” he said.

The Governor said Kerala was moving fast in achieving complete digital empowerment of people at the grass-root level.

“Today, majority of our village offices, departments like Motor vehicle, Electricity, Water Authority and payment of various taxes etc., have become online, enabling Kerala to lead Digital India,” he said.

He urged people to take a pledge to grow at least two varieties of vegetables at their homes and to preserve water, in view of all districts in the State being drought-affected.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and senior officials were present.

State Ministers took part in the Republic Day celebrations in district headquarters.

At the Southern Naval Command in Kochi, its Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral A.R. Karve presided over the Republic Day celebrations and urged all to rededicate themselves to the cause of national security and nation building. — PTI