Keep meeting me, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi successfully changed the optics in his own favour by granting time to the Congress on Friday, just ahead of a meeting 16 Opposition parties were to have with President Pranab Mukherjee to highlight the hardships caused by the government’s demonetisation decision.

He gave the Rahul Gandhi-led delegation a “patient hearing” on its demand for farm loan waivers. And then, according to sources, he made an unexpected offer: Mr. Gandhi should “keep meeting him.”

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, party whip in Lok Sabha Jyotiraditya Sinha and other MPs address the media at the Parliament House in New Delhi on Friday.
