Keep meeting me, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi successfully changed the optics in his own favour by granting time to the Congress on Friday, just ahead of a meeting 16 Opposition parties were to have with President Pranab Mukherjee to highlight the hardships caused by the government’s demonetisation decision.

He gave the Rahul Gandhi-led delegation a “patient hearing” on its demand for farm loan waivers. And then, according to sources, he made an unexpected offer: Mr. Gandhi should “keep meeting him.”