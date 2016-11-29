Keep Shunglu panel report in abeyance, AAP govt. urges SC

more-in

The committee was set up by Lt. Governor Jung to examine the decisions taken by the Kejriwal govt.

The Delhi government on Monday urged the Supreme Court to stay any “precipitative action” on the Lieutenant Governor-constituted Shunglu Committee report till the apex court decided the tug-of-war between the Arvind Kejriwal government and the Centre on who controls Delhi.

The committee led by former Comptroller and Auditor-General V.K. Shunglu submitted its report to Lt. Governor Najeeb Jung on November 27. It was set up by Mr. Jung on August 30 to examine over 400 files on decisions, including appointments, made by the AAP government.

A Bench of Justices A.K. Sikri and A.M. Sapre is hearing multiple special leave petitions filed by the AAP government challenging the Delhi High Court judgment in August that the Lt. Governor was the administrative head of Delhi and all decisions required his final nod.

Detailed hearing

Remarking that the issue was “heavy,” the Bench scheduled a detailed hearing on December 5.

Senior advocate Gopal Subramanium, appearing for the Delhi government, submitted that petitions should be decided first and the Shunglu committee report should be kept in abeyance till then.

The High Court verdict had effectively shrunk the Kejriwal Cabinet’s administrative girth and confirmed the Lt. Governor as the final word in administering the National Capital.

Primary question

The Delhi government has now highlighted the primary question whether the dispute between the AAP government and the Centre was a federal dispute coming under Article 131 of the Constitution and which only the Supreme Court had jurisdiction to hear and decide.

The High Court had however dismissed the Delhi government’s claim that the AAP-Centre tussle was a ‘classic’ federal dispute. The judgment had relegated the wrangle to the status of a mere political tug-of-war on ‘services’ matters over which the High Court has full jurisdiction to adjudicate under Article 226.

The High Court had observed that not every dispute between the Centre and a State government could be classified as a ‘federal dispute’.