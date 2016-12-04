Katiyar brings up Ram temple issue

more-in

Days before the 24th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition, the BJP has raked up the issue of Ram Mandir in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a parivartan rally, Vinay Katiyar, Rajya Sabha member of the party, has said that a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be constructed once Uttar Pradesh gets a Chief Minister like Kalyan Singh, under whose rule the Babri Masjid was demolished.

“I am often asked when will the Ram Mandir be constructed. I want to tell those people, the construction for the Ram Mandir will be started the day we get a CM like Kalyan Singh. Kalyan Singhji was the CM when the structure [Babri mosque] was demolished,” Mr. Katiyar said in Aligarh.

Though Mr. Katiyar made the speech on Friday, a day later, on Saturday the BJP also issued an official statement on this speech underlining his focus on Ram Mandir.

Urging people to stay committed to the cause of Ram Mandir, Mr. Katiyar said until Ram Mandir was built, “no other work would be done”.

“There have been 78 wars fought for Ramjanmabhoomi. If required, Ram bhakts will do a show of strength once again,” Mr. Katiyar was quoted as saying. He also appealed the Centre to clear the path for Ram Mandir through negotiations, mutual agreement or though legislation in Parliament.

“Whichever government comes to power, Ram Mandir will be constructed.

Mr. Katiyar also promised that if the BJP came to power, the official name of Aligarh would be changed to Harigarh.