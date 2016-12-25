Kashmir MLA protests in freezing cold

more-in

The police evicted Independent MLA Engineer Rasheed on Saturday after he slept in front of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s residence here for the entire night with temperature hovering around minus-4.4 degrees Celsius.

Protesting against the alleged government move to grant domicile certificates to west Pakistan refugees, Mr. Rasheed, MLA for Langate, started trending on the Internet after pictures of him sleeping under the open sky went viral on social media.

“Earlier in the day, we set up a canopy and a shield to stop the chilly winds coming from the Dal Lake. However, the police removed it as the Special Operation Group (of the police) cited security reasons. It was a ploy. The government wanted to remove our bodies. With the grace of the Almighty, we survived the minus- 4.4 degrees Celsius,” Mr. Rasheed’s public relations officer Inam-un-Nabi told The Hindu.

Tough night

Mr. Nabi, who along with half-a-dozen supporters stayed with the MLA, alleged that no heating was provided all night.

“We stayed tucked inside mattresses all night. A round of kehwa (herbal drink) kept our bodies warm. Around 11 a.m., we were removed from the pavement (opposite the CM’s residence),” Mr. Nabi added.

Dip in temperature

The surface of a nearby lake was frozen in some places on Saturday morning, indicating the dip in the temperature. “We were happy that a political space is being provided to dissenting voice. But it was aimed to harm us physically. We are all shivering with bone-numbing cold,” said Mr. Nabi.

Mr. Rasheed, who was taken to his residence, said, “Ms. Mufti will face dire consequences if she continues to work like a rubber stamp to implement the BJP agenda in Jammu and Kashmir.”

The government, meanwhile, has clarified that it was not issuing any domicile certificates to around 1.5 lakh west Pakistan refugees but “only identification certificates”.