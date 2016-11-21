Kanpur-Jhansi track video-taped

more-in

Pukhrayan (Kanpur Dehat): The Railways have videotaped the entire Kanpur-Jhansi track as part of the investigation into the derailment of the Indore-Patna Express train.

Arun Saxena, General Manager of North-Central Railway, told presspersons here on Sunday, “We did videography of the whole track for scrutiny.”

Mr. Saxena said the Commissioner of Railway Safety would hold an investigation.

Asked if someone could have tampered with the tracks, he said the commissioner, who would arrive here from Kolkata on Monday, would be able to provide an answer. “Anyone with further evidence or statements can approach the commissioner to record his statement,” he said.

Mr. Saxena said it would take 36 hours for the track to be restored, and 300 engineers and technical staff had been deployed for the work. — PTI