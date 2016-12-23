Jung meets Modi, says he wanted to quit earlier

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung comes out of PMO (South block) after a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Najeeb Jung on Friday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a day after he resigned as Delhi’s Lt. Governor even as he said he wanted to quit earlier but was asked by the Prime Minister to continue.

Mr. Jung reached the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) at South Block here around 11.30 a.m. and spent a little over an hour inside.

Sources said it was a courtesy meeting. On Thursday, in his brief resignation statement, Mr. Jung had thanked Mr. Modi for his help and cooperation.

Rejecting speculation that he quit as pressure was mounting on him, Mr. Jung was quoted as saying that there is no politics behind his decision and that he wanted to quit earlier.

“I had offered to resign as I had been appointed by the previous UPA government, but the Prime Minister asked me to carry on. After three years, I requested the Prime Minister to relieve me but he asked me to carry on,” he said.

“After three-and-a-half years, I requested the Prime Minister again on Tuesday that I would like to resign on personal grounds,” Mr. Jung was quoted as saying.

Mr. Jung also said he would like to write a book.

Over the last two years, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has time and again taken on Mr. Jung over his perceived closeness to Mr. Modi.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Kejriwal had an hour-long meeting with Mr. Jung over breakfast during which the latter reminisced their nearly two-year-long association in governing the city besides discussing other issues.

The Chief Minister said he was invited by the Lt Governor for the breakfast meeting.

Sources said Mr. Jung and Mr. Kejriwal spoke about the bitter-sweet times and spent some light moments.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also called on Mr. Jung.

Asked why Mr. Jung quit, Mr. Kejriwal said, “He resigned due to personal reasons.”

Though publicly Mr. Kejriwal had made stinging attacks on Mr. Jung on many occasions, both of them are known to share a cordial relationship at personal level.

Asked about his meeting with Mr. Jung, Mr. Sisodia said, “We had a very good chat. He shared memories of the last two years and also of his days as a bureaucrat. He said that he was mulling quitting over the last one year.

“He wants to spend time with his family and focus on academics. He said that he could not quit due to things like chikungunya [outbreak in the city].”

Mr. Sisodia said he shared a “good rapport” with Mr. Jung and thanked him for his cooperation especially in areas of education. “We will work for the people if Delhi irrespective of circumstances be that easy or tough.”

On who could be next Lt. Governor, he said many names were doing the rounds but nothing official has come up.

Sources close to Mr. Jung on Thursday said his resignation has nothing to do with his acrimonious relationship with the AAP government over matters of jurisdiction and he was contemplating to quit for last few months.

The Chief Minister was in Ranchi when the news of Mr. Jung’s resignation broke.