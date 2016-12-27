Jet Airways flight veers off runway in Goa, 15 injured during evacuation

more-in

A Jet Airways flight veered off the runway at the Dabolim airport in Goa while aligning for takeoff to Mumbai early on Tuesday and 15 passengers suffered “minor” injuries during evacuation.

The incident took place at 5: 30 a.m. Flight 9W 2374, which had arrived from Dubai and was bound for Mumbai with 154 passengers and seven crew members, was about to take off when it skidded off the runway.

When the evacuation was on, the aircraft tilted forward, triggering panic among passengers, an eyewitness said.

Airport sources said 15 people suffered “minor injuries and fractures” in the process.

“Few guests have sustained minor injuries during the evacuation process and medical assistance is being coordinated by the Jet Airways team and the airport authorities,” the airlines said in a statement.

“When people were getting down, the plane suddenly tilted forward triggering panic and chaos,” a passenger told reporters at Chicalim cottage hospital in Vasco.

"The airline is making alternate travel arrangements for its guests to / from Goa in order to minimise inconvenience," the statement said.

Photos: Indian Navy/ Ministry of Defence

Earlier, it was announced that the airport will be closed for operations till 12.30 p.m. for all flight operations. Later, airport sources said the runway was opened and made operational by INS Hansa.

With inputs from PTI