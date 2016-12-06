Jayalalithaa death: Pranab, Modi, Rahul to visit Chennai to pay last tributes

President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are visiting Chennai on Tuesday to pay their last tributes to Jayalalithaa, the six-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

The 68-year-old Jayalalithaa passed away on late Monday after being admitted to Apollo Hospitals on September 22.

Union Ministers M. Venkaiah Naidu and Pon. Radhakrishnan will be attending the funeral on behalf of the Centre.

Several Chief Ministers are also expected to attend the funeral. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be visiting Chennai later in the day.

“The Delhi Chief Minister will reach Chennai around 12.30 pm and pay tributes to Jayalalithaa at Rajaji Hall,” said a senior Delhi government official.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Puducherry Chief Minister Narayanaswamy have confirmed their attendance.

Former Tamil Nadu Governor Fatima Beevi and Kerala Governor Justice (Retd.) P. Sathasivam are also expected to come from Thiruvananthapuram.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi is also expected to visit Rajaji Hall.

Former Prime Minister H. Deve Gowda will also be attending her last rites.