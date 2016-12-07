National

Jayalalithaa, a leader of masses: Mehbooba

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday described Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa as “a leader of masses” and praised her women-specific initiatives.

Expressing grief over the passing away of the AIADMK supremo, Ms. Mufti said, “Jayalalithaa would be remembered long for introducing many innovative schemes and programmes for public welfare. The late leader was one of the highly learned politicians of the country.”

In her condolence message to the newly-elected Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O. Panneerselvam, Ms. Mufti said, “Jayalalithaa was an example personified of women empowerment who brought a unique style to country’s politics.”

