Jaish squad’s imprint at Nagrota

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti paying tributes to Army men who were killed by militants in the Nagrota attack, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Urdu notes, energy drinks, dry-fruit packets, AK-47s and grenades recovered from the militants

As the Chief of the Army Staff, General Dalbir Singh, visited the encounter site at Nagrota on Wednesday, recoveries made from the three slain attackers pointed towards the role of Jaish-e-Muhammad’s Al-Shohada Brigade, or Shaheed Afzal Guru Squad, formed in 2013.

Two loose pages bearing text in the Urdu script could be seen in a leaked photograph of the encounter site: they were lying near the bodies of the militants. However, the Army is tight-lipped over the recovery.

The pages have a mention of the Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru and bear lines such as Shaheed Afzal Guru ka intekaam ki ek aur kist (one more instalment of the revenge of Afzal Guru’s martyrdom) and Gazwai Hind ke fidayeen (Conquer-India suicide squad).

String of attacks

On December 5, 2014, the JeM’s Guru squad carried out its first fidayeen attack on the Mohura camp in Uri near the Line of Control (LoC), which left 17 dead, including 11 security personnel. On November 25, 2015, a three-member Jaish squad stormed a frontier Army installation in Tanghdar. Since 2014, most attacks of Jaish have remained limited to the Valley’s hinterland and close to the International Border and the Line of Control.

Besides the notes in Urdu, several bottles of energy drinks, dry-fruit packets and AK-47 rifles were recovered from them.

The militants were carrying a stockpile of grenades with them.

“The weapons have markings of Pakistan,” an Army source said.

Speaking to The Hindu, Director-General of Police K. Rajendra said, “We had inputs that terrorists will strike given the increased infiltration in the State.” The Army chief interacted with the Army brass at Nagrota.

Body of no other militant was recovered from the spot so far as the Army continued with the combing operation.

Search on

The bomb disposal squad destroyed scores of explosive material on the site. “Every nook and cranny is being searched. We don’t want to take any chances,” an Army source said.

Meanwhile, a junior commissioned officer of the Army was injured in a sniper attack from Pakistani troops in Jammu’s Poonch district. His condition is stated to be critical.

A fresh exchange of fire between Indian and Pakistani troops was reported in Kashmir’s Uri Sector in the morning.