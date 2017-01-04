National

Jagdish Singh Khehar sworn in as Chief Justice of India

Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar being sworn in as Chief Justice of India by President Pranab Mukherjee at Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: Photo: V. Sudershan

Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar was on Wednesday sworn in as 44th Chief Justice of India. The incumbent Chief Justice, T.S. Thakur, on December 6, 2016 communicated his recommendation to the government to appoint Justice Khehar.

Justice Thakur retires on January 3, 2017 after a tenure of a year.

Justice Khehar, who led the Constitution Bench, which scrapped the government’s National Judicial Appointments Commission law, will be the first Chief Justice from the Sikh community.

Justice Khehar will have a tenure of over seven months till August 28, 2017. He assumed office as a judge of the Supreme Court on September 13, 2011.

Justice Khehar headed the Bench that aside the imposition of President’s rule in Arunachal Pradesh in January 2016.

He was a part of the Bench that sent Sahara chief Subrata Roy to jail while hearing the matter relating to the refund of money invested by people in his two companies.

 

With inputs from Krishnadas Rajagopal
