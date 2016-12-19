JD(U) writes to FinMin for probe into BJP land deals

more-in

The Janata Dal (United) on Monday wrote a letter to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley urging him to order a probe into the purchase of land in Bihar and other parts of the country by the BJP before the demonetisation announcement on November 8.

Earlier, on December 16, the JD(U) had written to the Commissioner Income- Tax department requesting a through probe and legal action into the BJP’s land deals.

Party leaders have been raising the issue of the land deals by the BJP in different districts of Bihar between June and September 2016 to construct party offices. While State BJP leaders said all payments in the land deal were made through RTGS (Real Time Gross Settlement) in banks, the JD(U) leaders produced papers which showed part of the payments were made in cash.