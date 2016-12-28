JD(U), Cong. not to join RJD protest

The Janata Dal (U) and the Congress on Tuesday said they would not join the anti-demonetisation mahadharna (mega protest) of its alliance partner, the Rashtriya Janata Dal here on Wednesday.

“The Congress will not participate in the mahadharna organised by the RJD tomorrow [Wednesday]”, State Congress president Ashok Chaudhury told journalists in Patna.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Chaudhury, who also is State Education Minister, had gone to meet party vice-president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.

JD(U) leader and spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said his party too would not participate as “we’ve earlier said that after 50 days we’ll make an analysis of the impact of demonetisation and then take a stand on it.”

Criticising the decision of his allies, RJD chief Lalu Prasad said, “it is because of some people’s ego that they do not want to participate in the mahadharna…but, all Opposition parties are united on the issue of demonetisation.”

For the common people

“The common people are badly affected by demonetisation…as there was no other option we decided to hold a peaceful mahadharna against it on Wednesday. After that I’ll tour the State to unite the people and hold a massive rally in Patna”, said Mr. Prasad.

Earlier, the RJD chief had said that he would invite Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to his mega protest.

Mr. Prasad, on Monday, had slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi while asking him to “choose a chauraha [roundabout] where people would punish him after December 30 for his failure on demonetisation”.

The BJP leaders criticised Mr. Prasad for his statement and instead asked him to choose a chauraha “to tell people what happened to the fodder scam money”.