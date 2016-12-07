J.S. Khehar tipped to be next CJI

more-in

Chief Justice of India T.S. Thakur on Tuesday recommended the senior-most puisne judge in the Supreme Court, Jagdish Singh Khehar, as his successor and the 44th Chief Justice of India. Justice Khehar, who led the Constitution Bench which scrapped the National Judicial Appointments Commission law, will be the first Chief Justice from the Sikh community. He will be sworn in on January 4 and will hold the post for over seven months till August 27, 2017.

Justice Khehar had also headed a bench which set aside the imposition of President’s Rule in Arunachal Pradesh in January this year. He was a part of the bench that sent Sahara chief Subrata Roy to jail, while hearing the matter relating to the refund of money invested by people in his two companies.

He headed the bench that recently gave the significant verdict that the principle of “equal pay for equal work” must be made applicable to daily wagers and casual and contractual employees.

He recently said the judiciary would remain within its ‘Lakshman Rekha,’ provided the Executive and the Legislature follow constitutional norms.