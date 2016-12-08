It's almost a month and Modi insists demonetisation is only a short-term pain

People crowd the Moti Nagar branch of SBI to withdraw money in Hyderabad on Thursday. It’s been a months since Prime Minister’s demonetisation announcement. | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

Amid a strong sustained attack by the Opposition over the demonetisation move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took to Twitter to assert that the “short-term pain” will pave the way for “long term-gains” and insisted that farmers, traders and labourers stand to gain from this step announced on November 8.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Modi spoke about the benefits of demonetisation. He said the country had a “historic opportunity” to embrace increased cashless payments.

“I salute the people of India for wholeheartedly participating in this ongoing ‘yagna’ against corruption, terrorism & black money,” he said.

“Together, we must ensure #IndiaDefeatsBlackMoney. This will empower the poor, neo-middle class, middle class & benefit future generations,” he observed.

“I always said that the government’s measure will bring a degree of inconvenience but this short term pain will pave way for long term gains,” he asserted.

The decision had several gains for farmers, traders, labourers, “who are the economic backbone of our nation” and “no longer will the progress and prosperity of rural India be curtailed by corruption & black money. Our villages must get their due.”

He went on to add, “We also have a historic opportunity to embrace increased cashless payments & integrate latest technology in economic transactions.”