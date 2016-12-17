Italy’s top court orders re-trial in AgustaWestland case

more-in

In a decision that could have serious implications on the ongoing Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the VVIP chopper scandal, Italy’s top court last week ordered re-trial of the case regarding alleged corruption in the case.

This comes at a time of dramatic developments in India with claims and counterclaims between the government and the opposition. Last week Air Chief Marshal (ACM) SP Tyagi, former head of the Air Force, was arrested on charges that he tried to alter the technical specifications of the bid to favour AgustaWestland and received kickbacks in return.

Two top executives Giuseppe Orsi, former CEO of Finmeccanica and Bruno Spagnolini, former Chief of AgustaWestland were sentenced in April by a Milan appeals court “for corruption and falsifying invoices.” Orsi was sentenced to four and half years in prison and Spagnolini to four years in prison.

According to news agency Reuters, the top court took the decision for re-trial last Friday after “the case went to the highest court after the two executives launched an appeal.” Both executives will now have to be tried again in front of Milan's appeals court, it said.

While CBI claims it has proof against retired ACM Tyagi, the evidence is largely based on the happenings in Italy. So any reversal in the judgement in the case there will have serious implications in India.

India concluded a deal for 12 AW-101 VVIP helicopters with AgustaWestland International Limited (AWIL), UK on February 8, 2010 at a price of Euro 556.262 million and three helicopters were delivered and accepted in December, 2012. They were meant to ferry the President, Vice President, Prime Minister and other dignitaries of the country.

However, allegations of corruption surfaced in Italy in early 2012 and Orsi was arrested on February 12, 2013. Following this the then Defence Minister A.K. Antony ordered an investigation and the agreement was put on hold and the contract was eventually terminated on January 1, 2014. The CBI had been investigating the case since then.