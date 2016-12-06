It’s financial emergency: Congress

Parliament failed to transact any business for the 13th day of the Winter Session on Monday, as both Houses were repeatedly adjourned over the debate on demonetisation.

Opposition members in the Rajya Sabha claimed that people were not able to draw their salaries and pensions because of demonetisation. The protests took the form of sloganeering and the House had to be repeatedly adjourned.

In the Lok Sabha, members sought a discussion under Rule 184 that entails voting, refusing to discuss the matter otherwise.

Azad’s charge

Soon after the Rajya Sabha mourned the death of two of its former members and the listed papers were laid, Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said, “The government employees and pensioners are not getting their salaries. I want to know from the government if there is a financial emergency.”

He added that there was no cash even in the ATMs within Parliament complex. “When we are not getting money from ATMs in Parliament, how do we expect it outside? It seems there is a financial emergency,” he said.

Agreeing that the matter was serious, deputy chairman P.J. Kurien advised members to resume the pending discussion on demonetisation. However, members from the Opposition trooped into the well of the House, shouting slogans that the people be given their money.

“You want a solution to the problem, then go back and raise the issue. Then the government will reply. This is not the way. There is anarchy in the House. I am not going to adjourn. Slogan shouting is no solution,” Mr. Kurien said. “You will get certain headlines in newspapers and nothing more. I will not adjourn,” he insisted

As the din did not die down, the House had to be repeatedly adjourned.

Row over rules

In the Lok Sabha, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said it should be left to Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to decide on the rule under which the debate should be conducted. The government expressed its willingness to consider suggestions from opposition members regarding the implementation of the decision.

The Opposition, however, stuck to its demand that a debate be held under Rule 184, entailing voting. An attempt was made to take up the debate under Rule 193, which does not entail voting, with TRS leader A.P. Jithender Reddy being called to initiate the discussion. However, Opposition members strongly protested and resorted to sloganeering.

Congress members trooped into the well of the House. Mr. Reddy tried to speak but nothing was heard in the din. The House then had to be adjourned in the absence of order.