It’s ‘transparency’ in film industry

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore on Monday said that the demonetisation initiative of the government would bring transparency in the film industry and curb the use of black money.

“The film industry, right from the time it was given the status of an industry, worked on cheque payments, bank loans, etc. Slowly, there will be more transparency related to film funding and as a result good cinema will get a boost,” Mr. Rathore told reporters at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2016.

He also said that the Government was making all out efforts to digitise whole spectrum of services available to people.

“Convergence of array of services to empower citizens through mobile technology is happening. The Film Facilitation Office (FFO) set up by the Government was a step towards facilitating single-window clearance for filmmakers, promoting India as a filming destination and providing a platform for film tourism in the country,” Mr. Rathore said, speaking at the closing ceremony of the IFFI. “Black money is not used in films as much as it was used earlier,” he said.