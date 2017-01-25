Intolerant Indian was never celebrated: President

more-in

Pointing to the divisions in the country’s polity, President Pranab Mukherjee said on Wednesday that our tradition had always celebrated the “argumentative” Indian, not the “intolerant” Indian.

In his customary address on the eve of Republic Day, the President said a wise and discerning mind was essential for democracy to flourish. A healthy democracy called for conformity to the “values of tolerance, patience and respect for others.” He said over 66 per cent of the country’s total electorate of 834 million had voted in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections of 2014. But disruptions were crowding out debates in legislatures, he lamented.

Temporary slowdown

The President conceded that November’s notebandi may have led to a temporary slowdown of economic activity. However, as more transactions became cashless, there would be more transparency. The economy had been doing well despite challenging global conditions, notching up a growth of 7.2% in the first half of 2016-17.

Inclusive innovation, according to the President, had to become a way of life for Indians and education had to keep pace with technology. “In the race between man and machine, the winner will have to be job generation. The velocity of technology adoption will call for a workforce that is willing to learn and adapt,” he said.

“Indians had to work harder because the war on poverty was not yet over, given that a fifth of the population remained below the poverty line. Our people in villages must be provided better amenities and opportunities that would afford them a decent quality of life. India had to work harder to ensure the safety and security of its women and children.”

The President said terrorism had to be dealt with firmly and decisively while ensuring “we work harder” to ensure the well-being of our soldiers and security personnel who protected us from internal and external threats.

President for simultaneous Lok Sabha, Assembly polls

President Pranab Mukherjee said on Wednesday that simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and the State assemblies could substantially reduce inconvenience in poll management and expenditure.

Speaking at the 7th National Voters’ Day event, the President said the reform was possible if the Election Commission (EC) took the initiative and the political parties arrived at a consensus to make necessary amendments to the Constitution.

Consensus needed

“I do believe that if political parties agree on this issue, with the help of the Election Commission it may be possible,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also been advocating the need for simultaneous elections and had called for a political consensus. Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi had on Tuesday said that holding simultaneous polls would require amendments to the Constitution and additional resources like more electronic voting machines.

The EC had already given its view on the issue to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Law, which recommended simultaneous elections in December 2015, and to the Union Law Ministry. Funds in excess of ₹9,000 crore would be required to meet the expenditure.

Hails EC, people

Pointing out that over 66% of the total electorate of 834 million had voted in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the President congratulated the EC and the voters on the successful conduct of such a huge exercise.

“The Election Commission should be an independent and competent institution. Over the years, it has proved to be so and is appreciated all over the world.”

He was confident that the Election Commission would continue to improvise and evolve.