Inscriptions praising SIMI men erased

Inscriptions on the graves of five SIMI activists killed in an alleged encounter in Bhopal last month, which glorified their acts and described them as martyrs, have been removed, the police said on Thursday.

“We raised the issue with the elders of the Muslim community who got the inscriptions on the graves painted,” District Superintendent of Police Mahendrasingh Sikarwar said.

Some inscriptions which tried to portray the deceased as Islamic martyrs were whitewashed on Wednesday night, sources said.

Amjad Khan, Zakir Hussain, Mohammad Salik, Sheikh Mehboob and Aqueel Khilji were among the eight SIMI activists killed in the encounter with police after they escaped from the Bhopal Central Jail on October 30-31.

On November 2, they were laid to rest at the Bada Cemetery here amid tension and tight security. — PTI