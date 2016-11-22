Indian soldier dies in Pakistan cross-border fire

more-in

A BSF jawan was killed and six others, including a civilian, were injured in fresh ceasefire violations by Pakistan in the Pir Panchal region’s Poonch and Rajouri.

“On Sunday night, heavy shelling started from Pakistan’s side in Rajouri’s Manjakote area. Four BSF jawans suffered splinter injuries,” said a Jammu-based BSF spokesman. One of the injured, identified as head constable Rai Singh, a resident of Jhajhar in Haryana, succumbed on Monday.

The latest incident has taken the toll of soldiers killed to 17 since the September 29 surgical strikes across the LoC. In fresh violations, Pakistani troops resorted to firing in Tarkundi, Manjakote and Nowshera areas around on Sunday and the heavy firing continued up to 10:30 p.m. Two persons, including an Army soldier, were wounded in mortar shelling in Poonch district.

Envoy summoned

Pakistan on Monday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh and lodged a protest over alleged ceasefire violations by India at the LoC that resulted in the death of four civilians, and also over New Delhi’s refusal of diplomatic flight clearance to Pakistani aircraft. Mr. Singh was conveyed “strong condemnation of the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian occupation forces on the LoC in Khuiratta sector on November 19.”

(With PTI inputs)