India mourns Russian envoy to Turkey

Andrei Karlov speaks at a photo exhibition in Ankara minutes before he was assassinated. | Photo Credit: AP

India on Tuesday condemned the assassination of the Russia Ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, in Ankara, saying violence and terrorism could never have a justification.

The External Affairs Ministry issued the statement hours after the envoy was shot dead while delivering a speech in an art gallery in the Turkish capital.

“India strongly condemns the tragic assassination of the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Turkey. We are deeply saddened and shocked by this dastardly act. We offer our condolences to the family of Ambassador Andrei Karlov and share their pain and grief,” a Ministry statement said.

The Ministry confirmed that the Indian Ambassador to Ankara was not present in the art gallery at the time of the shooting, and all Indian diplomats in the Turkish capital were safe.

Prominent members of India’s diplomatic community paid rich tributes to the Ambassador at the Russian Embassy here, where a condolence book was opened on Tuesday.