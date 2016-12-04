India keen on forays into Qatar, says Modi

more-in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed India’s keenness to invest in hydrocarbon projects in Qatar, during talks with his counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani, on issues of energy, trade and security.

Mr. Modi and the Qatari Prime Minister discussed enhancing cooperation in defence and security, in particular in cybersecurity and agreed on joint action to tackle money laundering and terrorist financing.

After the talks, the two sides inked five pacts, including in the field of visas, cyberspace and investments.

The two leaders acknowledged that the current level of trade and investment was below potential, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup said.

On energy cooperation, Mr. Modi said, “We should go beyond the buyer-seller relationship to include Joint Ventures, Joint Research and Development and Joint Exploration.

“Indian companies were ready to invest in both upstream and downstream projects.” — PTI