India a ‘true friend’, Trump tells Modi

The United States considers India as “a true friend and a partner in addressing challenges around the world,” President Donald Trump told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

“The two discussed opportunities to strengthen the partnership between the United States and India in broad areas such as the economy and defence,” a statement from the White House said.

Mr. Trump looked forward to hosting Mr. Modi later this year, it said.

“They also discussed security in the region of South and Central Asia. President Trump and Prime Minister Modi resolved that the United States and India stand shoulder-to-shoulder in the global fight against terrorism,” it stated.

At an event organised by the Republican Hindu Coalition in October last, Mr. Trump said he “looked forward to working with Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” whom he described as “very energetic in reforming India’s bureaucracy.”

“Great man. I applaud him for doing so.” Mr. Trump said. Describing himself as a “big fan of Hindu….a big fan of India”, he said “the Indian and Hindu community would have a true friend in the White House,” if he is elected the President.

On November 9, Mr. Modi was the fifth world leader to speak to Mr. Trump after the latter won the election.

A 'warm conversation'

Mr. Modi, in a series of tweets, said the two had "agreed to work closely in the coming days to further strengthen our bilateral ties."