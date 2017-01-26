India, UAE to coordinate efforts to counter misuse of religion for inciting hatred

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at a joint statement during signing of agreements between the two countries in New Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

more-in

In a veiled reference on Pakistan, India and the UAE on Thursday condemned efforts by states to use religion to sponsor and sustain terrorism against other countries

In a joint statement, they also agreed to coordinate efforts to counter radicalisation and misuse of religion by groups and countries for inciting hatred and perpetrating acts of terrorism.

Acknowledging the common threat posed by terrorism to peace and security, the two countries reaffirmed their “strong condemnation of and resolute opposition to terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, wherever committed and by whomever, and declared that there could be no justification for terrorism anywhere.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held comprehensive talks on Wednesday on bilateral, regional and international issues after which the two sides signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement and over a dozen pacts in key areas like defence, security, trade and energy.

An UAE delegation member takes selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 68th Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath in New Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Without naming Pakistan, the statement said, “The two sides condemned efforts, including by states, to use religion to justify, sustain and sponsor terrorism against other countries. They further deplored efforts by countries to give religious and sectarian colour to political issues and pointed out the responsibility of all states to control the activities of the so-called ‘non-state actors’.”

Expressing satisfaction at the growing bilateral collaboration on counterterrorism, information-sharing and capacity-building, the two sides exuded confidence that these efforts would contribute to regional and global peace and security.

“The two sides emphasised need to facilitate regular exchanges of religious scholars and intellectuals and to organise conferences and seminars to promote the values of peace, tolerance, inclusiveness and welfare that are inherent in all religions,” the statement said.

The Indian side expressed a deep appreciation of the solidarity expressed by the UAE on the terrorist attacks on the Indian Air Force base in Pathankot in January 2016 and on the Army camp in Uri in September 2016.

Mr. Modi and Mr. Al Nahyan strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in Kabul and Kandahar on January 10, and underscored need to bring the perpetrators to justice, the statement said.

Mr. Modi conveyed his condolences at the loss of lives of the UAE and Afghan nationals in these attacks and wished speedy recovery to the UAE diplomats injured in the attacks.

Both sides noted the importance of efforts to disrupt terrorist networks, their financing and movement, in accordance with the relevant principles and purposes of the U.N. Charter and international laws.

Both sides called for early the conclusion of negotiations on the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism in the U.N., the statement said.