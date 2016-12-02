Independent judiciary pivotal for democracy: CJI

more-in

Chief Justice of India T.S. Thakur on Thursday said an independent judiciary was cardinal to protect basic human rights against the eventuality of a “tyrannical regime.”

The Chief Justice was speaking at the 37th Bhimsen Sachar memorial lecture here on ‘Independent Judiciary — Bastion of Democracy’.

Justice Thakur, who will demit office of the CJI on January 3 next year, said the National Judicial Appointments Commission Act, which was struck down last year by the Supreme Court, would have affected independence of judiciary.

He said a “powerful and assertive Parliament” tried to assert for a greater say in the matters of judicial appointments.

Judiciary could not depend on the executive, its biggest litigant, for appointment of judges.

“Judiciary is a guard which is always on the lookout. Keeps its eyes open, that is the role judiciary plays against a tyrannical regime,” Justice Thakur said.

The entire chapter on Fundamental Rights would be rendered meaningless without an independent judiciary.

“The principle of independence of judiciary was not meant for personal benefits of judges but was created to protect humans against abuses of power,” the Chief Justice said.