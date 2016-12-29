In address to nation, PM may spell out steps to ease cash flow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Saturday, when he is expected to spell out the road map ahead after the expiry of the 50-day period of depositing demonetised notes on Friday.

This will be his second address to the nation since his announcement on November 8 to scrap Rs. 1000 and old Rs. 500 notes. While announcing the landmark decision, he had asked the people to give 50 days for rolling it out.

Mr. Modi may speak about the steps to ease the cash flow that has been a major problem ever since demonetisation was announced. He may also speak on measures to deal with the problems the economy faces.

The Prime Minister, in public meetings in the last few weeks, has been urging people to bear with the pain following the government’s decision and that it would start easing gradually once the 50-day period is over.

On Tuesday, Mr. Modi met economists and experts at a meeting in Niti Aayog to discuss the current economic situation.