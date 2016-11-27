In U.P., a push to include environment in manifesto

more-in

When it comes to political campaigns and promises to voters, environmental issues are most often only subsidiary concerns.

Outlining the need to prioritise sustainable development, environment activists and civil society groups in Uttar Pradesh have now launched a campaign appealing political parties to include environmental issues in their election manifesto for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Led by the NGO, Centre for Environment and Energy Development (CEED), the groups on Saturday released a “public manifesto on environment,” which they hope would serve as a useful framework for parties.

The manifesto was released under the banner of the “100% UP Campaign,” which claims support of around 350 civil society groups led by CEED and Care4Air, which is based in Varanasi. The campaign is a “call to action that aims to mobilize 10 lakh people to support the inclusion of agendas for clean air, clean water, clean energy and sustainable waste management solutions in the manifesto of the parties for the elections,” said Surbhi Shikha, head (programs) of CEED.

Representatives of political parties, including the Congress, BJP, SP, RLD and Peace party, members of civil society academicians, students and journalists, held an open discussion on the need to include environmental issues in political campaigns. According to a CEED spokesperson, “all the major political parties extended their support to the “100% UP Campaign” by agreeing to include the public manifesto on environment as part of their election manifesto.”

Samajwadi Party state president Shivpal Yadav later even gave a written assurance that his party would include environmental issues in the manifesto, CEED said.

While stating the need to expand environmental issues into political agenda, Ramapati Kumar, CEO, CEED said UP’s development trajectory had been lopsided, with uncontrolled growth and unsustainable urbanisation. “While UP has witnessed tremendous development with new opportunities opening up, the environment has taken a severe beating. No state can ensure quality of life for its people, if environment around it is not protected,” Mr. Kumar said.

A key concern is the increased level of pollution in the state. According to the World Health Organisation, four of India’s 20 most polluted cities are in UP. As per the 2005 inventory, UP is the highest greenhouse gas emitting state of India and contributes nearly 14 percent of national greenhouse gas emissions.

“The 85 million people, including 80 million in the rural parts, of UP still live without access to modern electricity. Improper solid waste disposal has compromised the quality of land, water and air,” Ms. Shikha said.

The manifesto on environment includes a number of demands: provide air quality data and health advisories to public; vision for 100 percent renewable energy; clean and efficient public transportation; enforce strict emission standards across all vehicles, factories and industries; establish solid and liquid waste management systems; a green UP campaign to systematically increase green cover in cities of UP and a clean air action plan.

To further popularise their campaign, the volunteers are travelling across the state, hosting events, open house discussions, workshops, debates, street plays, and other media events. The movement comes at a time when most parties have made development and infrastructure projects a major plank of their election appeal.