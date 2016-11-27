Illness killing more BSF men than border operations

more-in

More BSF personnel have died of cardiac arrest and other illness than in action on the borders and anti-Naxal operations in the past two years, according to official data.

The data revealed that only 25 of total 774 deaths in the period between January 2015 and September 2016 were battle casualties. It showed that while a total of 25 personnel were killed in action, 316 died due to a variety of illness and 117 suffered cardiac arrest.

While the deaths due to HIV/AIDS and malaria have gone down in the paramilitary force during the period, fatal casualties of personnel in rail, road and bike accidents continue. Officials said these remained a “cause of worry.”

“The force lost 774 personnel during the period, out of which only 25 were battle casualties. This is a cause of worry and these numbers need to be brought down. A number of initiatives are being taken to ensure a healthy lifestyle and safe driving habits amongst the personnel,” a senior official said.

Last year, former BSF Director General D.K. Pathak had told PTI that the about 2.5-lakh personnel strong force was witnessing a worrying trend in its ranks, as it was losing four times more troops in off-duty bike accidents, than at the borders or other areas of conflict.