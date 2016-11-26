National

IRF was set up for ban, says Zakir Naik

more-in

Islamic preacher Dr. Zakir Naik, who has been booked by the National Investigation Agency under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), on Friday, released a letter to the media claiming that he and his organisation, the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), were “set up for a ban.”

“Despite some saying that I played the ‘Muslim card’, it is now proven that the decision to ban the IRF was taken months ago and it was a communal decision,” Dr. Naik said in his letter.

Dr. Naik also alleged that the ban was imposed to divert the country’s attention from the ongoing chaos created by the demonetisation scheme.

Post a Comment
More In National
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 26, 2016 1:16:52 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/IRF-was-set-up-for-ban-says-Zakir-Naik/article16703170.ece

© The Hindu