IRF was set up for ban, says Zakir Naik

Islamic preacher Dr. Zakir Naik, who has been booked by the National Investigation Agency under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), on Friday, released a letter to the media claiming that he and his organisation, the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), were “set up for a ban.”

“Despite some saying that I played the ‘Muslim card’, it is now proven that the decision to ban the IRF was taken months ago and it was a communal decision,” Dr. Naik said in his letter.

Dr. Naik also alleged that the ban was imposed to divert the country’s attention from the ongoing chaos created by the demonetisation scheme.