ICAI withdraws its order on demonetisation

more-in

After facing criticism, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has withdrawn a controversial order to its members against making public any “negative personal views” regarding the government’s demonetisation move.

The “advisory”, a copy of which was purportedly published on the ICAI’s website, invoked “the spirit of the ICAI — partner in nation building” to ask all its members “to be more cautious and careful while advising their clients, sharing or writing their views on any platform regarding demonetisation and work towards the best interest of the nation”.

After severe criticism from various quarters, the advisory has been pulled out from the website.

Fake audio clip

Separately, the ICAI has also clarified that a purported audio clip in the name of its president, M. Devaraja Reddy, containing views on economic matters such as demonetisation and tax reforms, doing the rounds on social media was “fake”. It was clarified that the said audio clip was a fake one and the voice therein was not of Mr. Reddy.

“It is emphatically stated that the audio clip is fake and put in circulation to malign the image of the institute. The views expressed in the said audio clip do not represent the views of Reddy or the Council of ICAI,” the institute added.

On demonetisation, the ICAI has now issued a fresh advisory to its members in which Mr. Reddy “requested not to indulge into any type of questionable practices which may bring disrepute to the profession”. — PTI