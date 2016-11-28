I would have quit in Jaitley’s place: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Sunday said that, had he been the Finance Minister, he would have resigned from the post if the Prime Minister insisted on demonetisation.

“Had the Prime Minister told me, ‘I have decided to declare as illegal tender Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 currency notes’, my advice to him would have been not to do it.

“I would have given him facts and figures. But, had he still said, ‘Sorry, this is my decision and I will do it’, let me tell you quite candidly, I would have resigned,” the former Union Finance Minister said.

He was replying to a question at the Delhi Literature Festival on what he would have done had he been in Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s place.

Mr. Chidambaram claimed demonetisation will not meet the objectives of curbing corruption as spelt out by the PM.