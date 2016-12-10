I-T dept. surveys three banks

more-in

The Income Tax Department on Friday conducted surveys at three branches of various banks on suspicion of irregular deposits of over Rs. 100 crore in demonetised currency notes in more than 50 accounts.

The exercise started around 2.30 p.m. at the Chandni Chowk branch of Axis Bank.

Meanwhile, in cash hauls elsewhere in the country, authorities seized Rs. 1.71 crore in old and new notes from Mumbai, Surat and Gurugram.

While the Department remained tight-lipped over the issue, the bank issued a statement saying that it was cooperating with the investigating agencies.

“The bank is committed to following the highest standards of corporate governance and has zero tolerance towards any deviation on the part of any of its employees from the set model code of conduct. Strict action will be taken against any employee found deviating from the guidelines,” said the bank statement.

According to agency sources, the Income-Tax sleuths have zeroed in on over 50 accounts in the three banks suspecting that entry operators, who are part of hawala networks, had used them for depositing unaccounted for demonetised currency notes. Investigations are under way to determine whether forged identification documents had been used to open these accounts.

Similar exercises were carried out in two other public sector unit banks. However, the Department did not disclose any details. Such operations would also be conducted in other banks in the coming days on the basis of inputs from financial intelligence agencies, said an official.

The Income-Tax Department had earlier conducted searches at the Axis Bank’s Kashmere Gate branch after the Delhi Police seized Rs.3.5 crore in old notes from three persons outside the bank on November 22. Subsequently, the police registered a cheating case and the Enforcement Directorate launched investigations into the alleged money laundering angle. The bank managers and a Chartered Accountant have been arrested.

The Directorate busted a network of jewellers which, in alleged connivance with the bank managers, was using some accounts opened in the name of shell companies for depositing the trashed cash and transferring them to bullion traders to purchase gold bars through another shell company. About Rs.40 crore in cash had been deposited in the accounts under scrutiny.

Across the country, the biggest cash seizure was in Mumbai, where the crime branch intercepted a car in Dadar and recovered Rs. 85 lakh in Rs. 2,000 denomination. Seven people have been detained in connection with the case.

Four arrested

In Surat, Gujarat, the police arrested four persons, including a woman, while they were carrying Rs. 76 lakh in Rs. 2,000 notes. The accused were travelling in a Maharashtra-registered car when they were intercepted by the police.

“We have arrested them and seized Rs 76 lakh from them. The income tax authorities have been informed about the seizure of the new currency notes,” a police official from Surat said. The police said two persons are from Maharashtra while the others are locals from Surat. They identities have not been revealed.

The Surat seizure comes a day after the Porbandar police arrested two persons carrying 1,073 currency notes of Rs. 2,000 denomination on Thursday.

The third seizure took place in Gurugram near the national capital. The crime unit of the Gurugram Police seized Rs. 10 lakh from two persons during a routine check of vehicles early on Friday.

The police said two men travelling on a two-wheeler with the money failed to given any satisfactory reply about the source of the cash. “The seized currency is in Rs.2,000 denomination. The matter has been reported to the Income Tax department for further investigation,” the police said.

A senior Gurugram Police officer said the duo told the police they had arranged the money from different sources but Income-Tax department officials refused to comment on the matter.

(With Gautam S. Mengle in Mumbai, Mahesh Langa in Ahmedabad and Ashok Kumar in Gurugram)